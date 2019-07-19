Police: Kids go to convenience store unsupervised, drunk caretaker arrested

Police say they have arrested a Russell County man after three children in his care were found alone at a gas station after they crossed a highway.

An arrest citation states officers were called to a Shell gas station on Maple Street around 12:40 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found three juveniles, aged 12, 12, and 9, purchasing food items in the store.

Police asked where the children’s parents were, and the children reportedly told officers their mother had been arrested earlier in the day, and that they were staying with their father at the Cumberland Lodge across U.S. 127.

Authorities returned the children to the lodge and brought them back to the room where their father, identified as 40-year-old Jason Antle, was staying. When officers opened the door, they found Antle passed out on a bed, and he wouldn’t wake up.

Police were eventually able to get Antle awake, who reportedly told investigators he had “drank a lot of Crown Royal.” The arrest citation states that Antle smelled of alcohol.

The citation further claims Antle was completely unaware that the children had left the room and crossed the highway.

Investigators arrested Antle and charged him with three counts of wanton endangerment. He was taken to the Russell County Detention Center.

The children were released to their grandmother.