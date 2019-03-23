Chilling videos show suspects at site of Scottsville murder

Photo: WBKO/Bowling Green Police Department
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WBKO) – The Bowling Green Police Department released two surveillance videos on their Facebook page Friday, showing a man and a woman outside a home where a deadly shooting took place.

According to WBKO, Scottsville Police were called to a shooting at a home on North 3rd Street on Saturday, March 16.  When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Charles A. Hopewell and 21-year-old Alyssia M. Rodriguez inside with gunshot wounds.  Rodriguez later died from her injuries.

Investigators with Kentucky State Police say two people had entered the home with a firearm, and shot Hopewell and Rodriguez.

The newly released surveillance video shows a man and a woman outside the home where the shooting happened, one of them carrying a gun. Police are asking anyone who can identify the individuals to call them.

 
