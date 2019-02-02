Chinese New Year celebration honors rich history

Saturday night the Kentucky Chinese American Association held a Chinese New Year Celebration at the Lexington Opera House.

Some of the events tonight include musical performances and martial art demonstrations.

Event organizers tell us the event is important because it carries on traditions and China's rich history.

"This is one way for the Chinese-Americans to keep the heritage going, especially with the younger generations, but we really designed this to be open to everybody," said the chair of the organization committee for the Kentucky Chinese American Association, Changzheng Wang.

2019 is the Year of the Pig. Celebrations have been going on all week in China, including lantern festivals and performances.

The official Chinese New Year takes place on Feb. 5th, so there's still plenty of time left to celebrate.