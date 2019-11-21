Chris Bailey breaks down his annual winter weather forecast

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey is unveiling his Winter Weather Forecast for the 2019-20 season.

“Winter weather forecasting is always a challenge because we are trying to forecast for a roughly four-month period,” Bailey said. “When putting together a winter forecast, I rely heavily on analog years. Those are past years that have something in common with the weather of the current year. I look at how those winters turned out and incorporate that into the forecast.”

Bailey is forecasting a typical first half of December temperatures with arctic cold and snow threats late in the month and into the first half of January.

“I expect quite a bit of back and forth with the temperatures this winter, and those could be rather extreme. Overall, I think the arctic cold blasts will outduel the warm shots we get and keep the winter average slightly below normal,” Bailey said.

For snow lovers like Bailey, his prediction of how much snow is expected this winter is always a key focus.

“The snow forecast is always the trickiest part of the winter outlook. I try to forecast everything that falls from the first flake to the last flake, and we are already running above normal with our 2-inch snowfall earlier this month. I expect this winter to average normal to above normal on the snow end. Clippers and a couple of southern storm systems should target the region frequently this winter,” Bailey said.

Bailey's bold prediction for this winter is for a severe storms event to hit Kentucky.

“Given the extreme temperatures, we have to be on guard for one or two severe thunderstorm events,” Bailey said.

You can listen to the latest Kentucky Weather podcast breaking down the forecast.