Chris Bailey's Forecast | Storms ready to increase

We are rolling into a nice evening for many areas, but more showers and storms are just ahead. Rounds of boomers will blow across the bluegrass state later tonight through Friday.

There's a slight chance for strong or severe storms going up anywhere across our region. In addition to the low-end severe threat, these storms will also contain a lot of heavy rain and lightning.

Highs are in the low 80s on Thursday and may not get out of the upper 70s on Friday as cooler air moves in.

Saturday looks great with temps in the 50s to start and 70s to end. Skies should be mainly dry with low humidity levels.

The threat for showers and storms will increase later Sunday into next week as another cold front drops in from the northwest.