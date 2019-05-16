Chris Bailey's Forecast | A few storms usher in summer temps

Very warm and humid air moves in tonight and Friday. On the leading edge of this, we may see rounds of thunderstorms developing to our northwest and diving into parts of the state.

This shouldn’t happen until later this evening or overnight. Can we get some strong or severe storms out of this? The best chance today is to our north, but this does extend into parts of central and eastern Kentucky.

Damaging wind may be the primary issue with these storms.

That possibility then eases a bit on Friday. Highs will be deep into the 80s for much of the state as humidity levels ramp it up a bit. As we head into Saturday, temps continue to run well into the 80s with a slight chance for a few storms going up.

That system to our west will roll into the area on Sunday bringing a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong or severe.

After that blows through here, things turn much better for Monday as our warm pattern keeps going. But, another cold front heads our way by later Tuesday and Wednesday. That could bring another round of big boomers our way.