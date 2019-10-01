Chris Bailey's Forecast | Record heat before a fall cold front

Temps to start the new month are among the hottest, if not the hottest, temps ever recorded for October in Kentucky. That’s the bad news. The good news is that fall finally arrives late this week, with the potential for some big rains early next week.

Temps out there today were back into the low and middle 90s for many, breaking all kinds of records. This will carry over into Wednesday with similar results. These two days may rank 1st and 2nd in terms of all-time record heat for October.

A true fall cold front arrives on the scene Thursday and should have one heck of a temp gradient with it. Temps may hit 90 one last time across the east, but will drop quickly as the front moves through. Any moisture with this front looks pretty darn skimpy.

Temps for Friday afternoon look awesome with upper 60s to mid 70s with partly sunny skies and a nice breeze. That will set the stage for another morning in the 40s to start our Saturday.

The next system is an interesting one as it begins to impact our weather late Sunday into the first half of next week. This one could bring some very nice rains our way.