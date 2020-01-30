Chris Bailey's Forecast

We have a pretty decent late January day taking place across the region, but that’s not going to last. Another system rolls in here for Friday, with another for Saturday. Those two will have touch of ugly with them before we turn Super for Sunday.

A band of light rain increases from southwest to northeast tonight and early Friday. This zips through with a small potential for some frozen stuff across far northern Kentucky.

The next system then moves in with a few showers on Saturday and some of those may end as a flake during the evening. That doesn’t look like a big deal at all.

Super Bowl Sunday looks great with sunny skies and temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. 60s looks to hold tough for Monday and Tuesday as some showers increase. Those showers are ahead of a slow-moving cold front working in here from the west. This will likely slow down, leading to additional waves of low pressure rolling along it.