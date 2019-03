This seasonal brand of chill hangs tough to start the weekend, before temps start to climb. All of this continues to be part of a very up and down pattern as we go through the end of March.

Lows by Saturday morning drop deep into the 20s, but the day looks really nice with afternoon temps reaching the 50s. 60 is possible in the west and south.

Clouds increase on Sunday as thermometers head toward the 60-65 degree range. A few showers develop in the west and overspread the region through Monday.

The air behind that is a little colder than normal, but readings should bounce back very quickly by the middle of the week. That’s when temps take off and make a run at 70, but that would only be temporary.