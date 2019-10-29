Chris Bailey's Forecast | A big Halloween storm ahead

We continue to track a potent storm system blowing in here for Wednesday and Halloween. This will likely bring heavy rain, strong storms, gusty winds, a big temp crash and even the potential for a few snowflakes for some.

The whole evolution of this storm hasn’t changed since I first started talking about it last week. Here's a breakdown:

◾A moisture rich southwesterly flow kicks on ahead of this over the next few days.

◾Heavy rain and thunderstorms roll in on Wednesday and continue through Thursday as a few waves of low pressure move through.

◾The main low works right on top of us Halloween

◾Heavy rainfall of 1″-3″ will be possible across the entire state.

◾Wind gusts of greater than 30mph-40mph will be likely.

◾A few strong to severe storms are also possible starting Wednesday afternoon.

◾Temps crash from west to east on Halloween. We will be in the 60s during the morning with the 30s by evening.

◾There continues to be a small chance for the cold air to catch the back edge of the departing rain shield by Halloween evening. That could bring a few flakes of snow mixing in with the rain across central and eastern Kentucky.

Cold air settles in for the weekend with additional cold air next week.