Chris Bailey's Forecast | A break in the action starts the weekend

A strong cold front is working across the region this evening, bringing a few showers and storms and much cooler air.

Much colder air then moves in behind the front with readings at or below freezing for some by Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday looks pretty good with some sun and temps ranging from the upper 40s to middle 50s.

I do have some changes for Sunday. A developing storm system will throw clouds in here with the chance for some rain by evening. This looks like a shower maker through early Monday.

Temps rebound VERY quickly behind this, but additional rounds of strong storms are possible as the week wears on. Temps may hit the 70s next week.

That’s all part of a warmer than normal setup that continues to show up.