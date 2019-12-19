Chris Bailey's Forecast | A calm weather pattern

It’s a rather boring pattern ahead as things turn much milder across much of the country, just in time for Christmas. There is a southern storm system for us to keep a close eye on, and I’m also watching the end of next week for some changes to show up.

Temps tonight will drop into the 20s with mostly clear skies. Those numbers rebound deep into the 40s on Friday with partly sunny skies.

Our weekend looks good and mild as temps close in on 50 degrees. There's a small shower chance in the south and southeast, but most remain dry.

Christmas week looks much milder across our region.