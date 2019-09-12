Chris Bailey's Forecast | A change for the weekend

Out hot pattern continues for a few more days, but changes are showing up in the short term and the longer term. We have a cold front on the way to start the upcoming weekend and the potential for a Gulf tropical system to bring us rain early next week.

The heat we are seeing for the middle of September is super impressive. In looking back through the September history books, 1954 stands out. That September gave us several days deep into the 90s and even a few low 100s early in the month. It was also a busy hurricane season along the east coast. You know what else is interesting about 1954? It snowed on the final three days of October

A cold front moves in here late Friday with another 90+ temp day ahead of it. A few scattered showers and storms will also go up with a line of showers and storms pushing in along the front by evening. This could impact high school football action.

This front appears to have a little more push to it and may actually drop just to our south on Saturday. A few showers and storms could be noted early on, especially in the south and east. The air behind this front looks MUCH cooler with lower humidity.

Steamy air returns by late this weekend and early next week as the overall pattern becomes pretty interesting. Let’s begin with the tropics where we are likely to see a depression form soon with this system near the Bahamas.