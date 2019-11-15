Chris Bailey's Forecast | A chilly and quiet weekend

We have quite the temperature spread taking shape across Kentucky today. Temps in the west and north are pretty cold, while the south and southeast are just chilly. This contrast likely carries us into the start of the weekend, but it’s next week that we are focusing on.

Temps tonight drop into the 20s with a mainly clear sky. That sets the stage for a seasonally chilly Saturday as highs range from the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday as temps make a run at the 50 degree mark. Winds will increase ahead of a weak system moving in early next week. That could bring a few light showers of rain or snow, but it doesn't look like a big deal.

A stronger system looks to move in here later next week.