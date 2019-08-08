Chris Bailey's Forecast | A cold front drops in on Friday

We have another cold front dropping into the region and this will increase the threat for showers and thunderstorms tonight into Friday. Some of these storms may be on the strong or severe side as our August pattern stays very active.

The best chance for a few storms tonight is across northern Kentucky and a few could be strong.

The threat for showers and storms will linger into Friday as the front sags farther south. We will need to be on guard for a complex of storms rolling eastward across the state. Keep that in mind. Temps come back down and should wind up feeling great later Friday into Saturday!

Temps recover quickly later Sunday into Monday as humidity levels climb. This may set the stage for northwest to southeast moving storms during this time. That would be ahead of another cold front sweeping in here by the middle of the week.