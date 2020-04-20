Chris Bailey's Forecast | A cold front drops in tonight

A nice spring day is in store for the region, but there’s still quite a bit of ugly on the way this week. No less than three systems are on the way between now and Saturday. All of this continues to skew our temps much cooler than normal.

Temps out there today are generally in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be gusty ahead of a weak cold front dropping in tonight and early Tuesday. That should be able to touch off a few showers and storms.

Winds will be gusty as a brief shot of chilly air slides in. This could bring another frost or light freeze by Wednesday morning.

Two bowling ball looking storm systems look to roll right on top of us from Wednesday night through Sunday. Both of these bring rain and a few thunderstorms into the region.