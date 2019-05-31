Chris Bailey's Forecast | A cool blast of air ahead

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are working across the state this evening. Those storms are putting down very heavy rain and small hail, but this action winds down after dark.

Temps by Saturday morning will reach the mid and upper 50s for most areas with a touch of fog. Partly sunny skies will boost temps to around 80 on Saturday. A few storms increase by evening as a cold front drops in.

Much cooler air comes in behind this front for Sunday. Highs are in the low and middle 70s with morning showers ending. Monday looks even better with temps in the 40s to start and near 70 by the afternoon.

Tuesday looks good, but warmer temps and stormy skies are on the way for the middle and end of next week.