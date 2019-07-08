Chris Bailey's Forecast | A different pattern settles in

We continue to track a storm or two across the region, but the focus of the week is on the Kentucky connection to the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a system that moved across western parts of the bluegrass state and continues to dive toward the Gulf where it may become something tropical.

Tuesday is mainly dry, but a stray storm may still pop up with temps in the middle 80s.

We have a weak cold front marching in here late Wednesday, bringing a line of showers and storms with it. Highs on Wednesday will be around 90.

That action will hang around into early Thursday as temps come down just a bit. The temperature slide potential continues to wane as we watch for a possible tropical system in the Gulf. Highs this weekend should be close to 90 in many areas. We could also see a storm risk by Sunday and Monday.