Chris Bailey's Forecast | A fall feel settles in

We have a cold front crossing the state today, but it’s pretty moisture starved. This front may not have much moisture with it, but it will have a nice push of cooler air coming in behind it. This push of cooler air is playing a role in the track of Hurricane Dorian along the southeastern seaboard.

The air coming in behind this looks amazing for Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday likely stay down in the 70s with VERY low humidity.

That comes with a mix of sun and clouds, too. Lows by Friday morning will close in on the 50 degree mark in a few spots. There is a small threat for an evening shower on Friday.

Our weekend looks seasonal with mainly dry weather. There's just a small shower chance late Sunday or Monday.