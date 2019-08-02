Chris Bailey's Forecast | A few boomers for the weekend

The first weekend of August is kicking off with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms across the bluegrass state. This action now looks to increase over the next few days as a stalled boundary becomes a little more active. The pattern following that has a cooler and active look to it for next week.

Our evening will feature a few thunderstorms flaring up. These storms will also be prolific lightning and rain producers that can cause local high water issues.

The weekend will feature better coverage of the showers and storms than what I was thinking a few days ago. This action will once again come mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, but won’t be limited to those timeframes. The greatest concentration will be across central and eastern Kentucky, with more scattered action in the north and west.

Again, this is NOT going to be all day rains on any one day. Many dry hours will continue to show up.

A cold front shows up by the middle of next week with much cooler air coming in behind it.