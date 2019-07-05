Chris Bailey's Forecast | A few more storms this weekend

Our 4th of July holiday weekend rolls on with more of the same coming from Mother Nature. Steamy temps give way to afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day. There may be a break in the action early next week as the tropics try to show some life.

Let’s begin with this evening. A few strong or locally severe storms are possible with high winds the main thing to watch for. These storms are also loaded with lightning and torrential rains that can cause local flash flooding. The action will calm down overnight.

The forecast for Saturday and Sunday is for more of the same. It won’t rain all the time, but when it does, it’s going come down hard.

We may see a break in the action early next week as temps and humidity levels come down a bit. The setup for later next week is going to try to put a trough in the eastern part of the country, but the tropics may have something to say about that.

