Chris Bailey's Forecast | A few snow showers remain

The morning round of winter weather put down some hit and melt coatings with a few inches across parts of the southeast. The marginal temps and wet ground did some work on the flakes. Now, we focus on the northwest flow kicking in. This will increase the snow showers and flurries through tonight and early Tuesday

The snow showers through Tuesday morning will put down more coatings across areas of central and eastern Kentucky. As the temps drop below freezing tonight, a couple of slick spots will develop.Temps remain cold trough Tuesday. Gusty winds make it feel much colder.

Another system dives through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. Temps spike a bit ahead of this, then drop back down behind it. Rain and snow showers get close to the northeast as well.

Our next system shears out as it rolls eastward on Friday. That brings some chilly showers in to parts of Kentucky.

The numbers jump late Sunday into Monday as we get ready for a modified arctic front to move in here from the northwest. This is likely to have a wave of low pressure or two along it, so we will have to see how that plays out. This could be a rain to snow setup.