Chris Bailey's Forecast | A few storms as we flip the calendar

We are wrapping up July with a few showers and storms going up, with temps a smidge cooler than we should be for this time of year. The scattered storms potential looks to roll into the first few days of August, as we wait for a stronger front and cooler push of air next week.

Today’s showers and storms will be much more prominent across central and eastern parts of the state. Just like yesterday, some of these storms may put down a lot of water in a short amount of time, leading to a local flash flood threat.

The weather for Thursday and Friday looks VERY similar, with the eastern half of the state seeing the bulk of the action.

The weekend looks mainly dry, but we still can’t shake a storm or two as temps are fairly pleasant for this time of year.

The threat for a few storms will slowly increase next week as another cold front drops in from the northwest.