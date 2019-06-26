Chris Bailey's Forecast | A few storms join the steamy temps

Normal summer temps are finally arriving in the Bluegrass State bringing some steam to the region. This steamy air is likely to hold through the weekend as scattered storms slowly kick back in. The stormy skies may become more prominent this weekend into the start of July.

Thursday and Friday will see temps closing in on 90 for many areas. The wet ground and lush vegetation will make it hard for temps to get too toasty, but that does mean more humidity around. Scattered storms will go up, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

That’s a trend that will carry us through the weekend, with a slight uptick in the amount of thunderstorm action.

The focus on your 4th of July week continues to be on a better potential for rounds of storms to return to the region.