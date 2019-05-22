Chris Bailey's Forecast | A few storms join the summer steam

We have a full blown summer pattern taking shape across the bluegrass state. This setup means steamy temps will be common, but the thunderstorm risk is also going to be around. This doesn’t look terribly widespread, but a few boomers are likely to crash a few parties through Memorial Day Weekend.

A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the west and central parts of the state. I suppose a strong storm or two is possible, but the dynamics with this system have really died out.

Thursday is another very steamy day, but may throw a few more showers and storms at us compared to today. Some of those storms may be strong or severe.

That means the steamy air rolls through Friday and into Memorial Day Weekend. By Sunday and Memorial Day, that boundary may come back south and give us an increase in storm action.