Chris Bailey's Forecast | A few storms kick off a summer setup

We have a much better looking and feeling pattern taking shape for our part of the world. Temps of late have been about as chilly as you will ever find for this time of year, but a true surge of summer air is on the way.

Wednesday has a system dropping in from the northwest, giving us the chance for a storm or two. Temps should make a run at 70.

The warm air begins to surge in here for the end of the week and may be accompanied by a few showers and storms.

Highs this weekend will be in the low and middle 80s. That looks to continue through much of next week.

Humidity levels will also be climbing ahead of a cold front. That can touch off a few showers and thunderstorms, but much of the time period looks to remain dry.