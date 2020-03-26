Chris Bailey's Forecast | A few storms on the move

A few showers and storms are on the move across the northern part of the state this evening. One or two may be on the strong side.

A few more showers and storms will be with us on Friday, especially across the northern half of the region. High temps range from the low 70s north to near 80 in the south.

Highs on Saturday warm into the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will continue to be very gusty ahead of a cold front. That brings showers and storms in here Saturday night.

Better weather will be with us on Sunday as gusty winds continue.

The next rain chance blows in for Tuesday and Wednesday.