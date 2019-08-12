Chris Bailey's Forecast | A few strong storms possible

Very toasty temps are back in the bluegrass state today, but the threat for a few strong to severe storms will soon take center stage. This action is along and ahead of a strong late summer cold front dropping in here over the next few days.

A few evening storms will be noted as the greatest risk for severe storms hangs across northern Kentucky.

As our cold front sinks into the state on Tuesday, thunderstorms start to crank. These storms may pack damaging winds and large hail as they roll east/southeast during the day.

These storms will also be prolific lightning and heavy rain makers, so local flash flooding is something to watch for. Not everyone gets in on this action, with the greatest coverage being across the south and east.

A disturbance will follow that up on Wednesday and bring another threat for showers and thunderstorms. This is when temps come down several degrees.

Normal mid-August temps return for the weekend.