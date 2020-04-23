Chris Bailey's Forecast | A few strong storms possible

Our busy pattern is kicking off with a potent storm system rolling right on top of the bluegrass state today. This is the first of three such systems showing up in the next several days. Each will bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and the potential for too much rain.

Let’s start with today’s bowling ball. This works from west to east across the Commonwealth. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be noted through tonight. Winds will be very gusty and could cause issues across southern and southeastern Kentucky.

Showers will taper early Friday as we break out into a mix of sun and clouds. This is only a small break in the action as our next storm moves in for Saturday. This one may also bring very gusty winds, strong storms and heavy rains.

Our low is slow to depart on Sunday and that means chilly showers may linger across the east. That’s going to absolutely crush the numbers in the east.

One that moves way, temps rebound quickly for Monday and Tuesday and may reach the 70s by Tuesday.

That’s ahead of another system dropping in here and taking on a similar look from late Tuesday into Wednesday.