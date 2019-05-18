Chris Bailey's Forecast | A few strong storms possible Sunday

We are putting the wraps on a summer-like Saturday across central and eastern Kentucky. A few isolated storms are also floating around, but that action weakens overnight.

Sunday will feature another steamy day as southwesterly winds crank ahead of a cold front. Gusts of 40mph will be possible. As the day wears on, a line of thunderstorms may work in from the west and a few of the storms could be strong or severe.

This front actually slips through the state Sunday night, with better weather for Monday and Tuesday. Highs are back in the 70s with lower humidity levels.

The next threat for storms will move in late Wednesday as another summertime pattern develops for the rest of the week.