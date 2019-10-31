Chris Bailey's Forecast | A frigid Halloween continues

It's a frigid Halloween playing out across central and eastern Kentucky. Temps this evening are in the 30s with a wind chill down into the 20s. We even have a few snowflakes flying around the region.

Overnight lows drop into the 20s with a wind chill in the teens. Friday looks good but cold with highs only in the 40s. That sets the stage for a cold evening for high school football.

A weak cold front swings in on Saturday and should be mainly dry. However, I can't rule out a stray rain or snow shower in the north.

Cold temps continue into next week as another system rolls in here by the middle of the week. That would has a chance to produce a little winter weather and may bring even colder air in here.