Chris Bailey's Forecast | A gorgeous stretch of weather

We have an honest to goodness September feel to the air surging into the bluegrass state. This will hang around for the next few days before we slowly get it closer to normal by the weekend. Until then. let’s enjoy this taste of awesomeness from Mother Nature.

Clear skies this evening will set the stage for overnight lows to hit the 50s across much of the bluegrass state and surrounding states.

Wednesday’s weather looks similar to what we have going on out there today. Now, there is a small chance for a popup shower or two during the afternoon hours. That comes from some afternoon heating from the sun going to work on a cold pocket of air aloft.

Temps for Thursday and Friday return to the widespread 80s, but the air is still very comfortable.

A few showers and storms will try to crank this weekend and early next week. That’s ahead of another trough that tries to dig into the east next week.