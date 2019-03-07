Chris Bailey's Forecast | A light snowfall for some

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for areas of central and eastern Kentucky through Friday morning. A swath of accumulating snow sets up on top of us, especially in the north and northeast.

A 1" to 3" snowfall is possible for some areas, with much lighter amounts farther south. Areas of southern Kentucky may not see much at all.

Milder air moves in on Friday with showers taking over. That means a quick snow melt in our region.

As this system moves away, a potent storm ramps up in the plains and throws high winds and strong thunderstorms our way on Saturday… A littler more than 24 hours after our snowfall.

The Storm Prediction Center is targeting western Kentucky with the greatest risk for severe storms. Highs this weekend will be in the low 60s.

Another strong storm maker rolls in here by the middle of next week.