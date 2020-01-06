Chris Bailey's Forecast | A little bit of snow for some

A Winter Weather Advisory is our for parts of central and southeastern Kentucky late tonight and early Tuesday. This is a fast-moving system set to drop some light snow. Not everyone sees flakes from this, but a coating to an inch or two will be possible for those who do.

Skies become sunny by the afternoon on Tuesday as temps warm into the low 40s.

Wednesday looks chilly but nice with highs in the low 40s.

Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be moving in from Thursday through Saturday night. A general 1"-4" of rain looks likely during this time and I can't rule out strong storms. Temps look very mild