Chris Bailey's Forecast | A lot of winter weather ahead

Sunny skies and frigid temperatures are showing up across the region to end the week and kick off the weekend. Once into the weekend, a couple of light snow and flurry makers roll through. This serves as the opening act to a very harsh period of winter weather.

The weekend light snow potential appears to be greatest across the northern half of the state.

The setup for Monday night into Tuesday has a very dynamic look to it. Brutally cold air is pushing an arctic front into Kentucky, but most of the moisture is in the cold air behind it. This happens as a wave of low pressure develops along the front.

With the snow falling into arctic air, snow ratios will be way up, giving our region the potential for decent snow totals. In looking at the setup, I’ve seen similar ones from the past produce thundersnow and whiteout conditions.

Temps after this have the potential to go well below zero for the middle and end of next week.