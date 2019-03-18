Chris Bailey's Forecast | A mainly nice forecast

We are rolling into the second half of March with the typical temperature spikes and drops that made the month famous. These temp differences will increase as get a series of systems to roll from west to east across the country.

Tuesday looks good with temps in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our first system looks to move in here late Wednesday into early Thursday and should bring gusty winds and a few showers with it

Temps behind that will take off for the weekend as west to southwest winds kick in. That means we should hit the 60s then head toward 70 or a little better late in the weekend and early next week. That’s ahead of a stronger system rolling in from the west.