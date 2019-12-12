Chris Bailey's Forecast | A messy setup ahead

As precipitation moves into the region late tonight and early Friday, temps will be cold enough for a touch of freezing rain to show up. This kicks off a super-active setup that takes us through the weekend into early next week. It’s one that will deliver more winter weather threats.

The best chance for freezing rain early Friday is in the cold valleys across the east.

All it takes is a little bit of ice to cause some big travel issues. That should switch over to plain old rain as temps come up later in the morning and into the afternoon.

A second system then works in here late Saturday with rain that can go over to a little bit of snow showing up as temps drop by Saturday evening.

The nest system rolls in here behind that for Sunday through early Tuesday. All modes of precipitation are possible across the area from Sunday through early Tuesday.

