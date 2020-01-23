Chris Bailey's Forecast | A messy system rolls in

We continue to deal rain on the increase and this rain looks to become heavy at times through Friday. This comes as one low weakens over our region, allowing for another to develop to our east. That means some wraparound light snows wrapping in behind all this over the weekend.

The setup remains the same, but here’s a little breakdown:

Rain continues to increase this afternoon and evening from the west and southwest.

As the first low wraps up on top of us Friday, a corridor of heavy rain is likely to develop across areas of central and eastern Kentucky. A quick 1″-2″ of rain is likely with this.

Wraparound light snows will be possible from late Friday night through Saturday morning.

With temps around the freezing mark, whatever snow you get would be on the wet and slushy side. Some light accumulations will be possible for some.