Chris Bailey's Forecast | A mild weekend ahead

Temps continue to climb and those numbers will rise through the weekend into the first half of next week. Eventually, some showers and storms will also be showing up. Later next week into the following week, we are seeing the models trending toward a colder look.

Temps this weekend will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s across Kentucky. A couple of showers and storms will be possible from late Saturday into Sunday.

Temps early next week will be deep into the 70s and that looks to carry us through Wednesday. The threat for a few storms will increase during this time.