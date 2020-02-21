Chris Bailey's Forecast | A nice looking weekend begins

It’s a cold, but sunny day across the Commonwealth. This sunny weather carries us into the weekend as temps begin to climb. Things change quickly next week as two different systems look to impact our weather. The first is a rain maker on Monday, with the follow up bring winter weather for the middle and end of the week.

Temps this morning dropped into the low and middle teens for much of the state but should make a run at 40 this afternoon. The sun sure helps.

Saturday continues to look awesome. Readings are around 20 to start and will push 50 by the afternoon as sunny skies continue.

Clouds increase on Sunday as temps hit the 50s. Rain arrives Sunday evening and takes us through a very soggy Monday.

The next system is likely to bring a winter weather threat to our region. Low pressure develops and works up the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains. The exact track of that low will determine how much winter we get around here.