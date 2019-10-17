Chris Bailey's Forecast | A nice start to the weekend ahead

We are wrapping up a nice day across the region. As clouds clear tonight, temps drop to the lowest readings of the fall, so far. Upper 20s and low 30s could bring a freeze to many.

A developing tropical system in the Gulf will roll toward the Florida Panhandle on Saturday.

Some offshoot rain, at least, from this may make it all the way into the bluegrass state from late Saturday into Sunday. The best chance would be across the eastern half of the state.

Our next system then comes at us quickly on Monday in the form of a potent cold front. This is going to be a very active front with high winds and the potential for a line of strong storms sweeping eastward across the state.

Much colder air comes in behind that and this looks to become the common theme for the rest of the month.