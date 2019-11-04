Chris Bailey's Forecast | A series of cold fronts on the way

A few clouds are beginning to stream in ahead of our next cold front arriving on the scene late tonight into early Tuesday. This will bring a few showers to kick off Election Day, then the focus is on even colder systems working in later this week and early next week.

The next system is a modified arctic front sweeping in here Thursday into Thursday night. This likely brings rain for Thursday with a big north-south temp crash late in the day. That may lead to a little snow mixing in with the rain, especially across the north. That northwest wind behind the system may spit out a few flakes into early Friday.

The temp crash is pretty big on Thursday. Lows Thursday night will reach the low 20s. That also gives us wind chills in the teens by Friday morning with afternoon highs only in the 30s for many.

This is an arctic front moving in here and may very well have a wave of low pressure along it to bring some snow into our region. Arctic cold temps are also moving in behind the front.