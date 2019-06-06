Chris Bailey's Forecast | A soggy setup rolls on

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to push across the bluegrass state for the next several days. As tropical moisture gets involved in the pattern, we will need to be on guard for some high water issues developing.

Let’s begin with this evening and roll forward. Showers and storms will be rather common, with breaks between the rounds. Locally heavy rains are possible.

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be common through the weekend and into Monday. These storms will get an influx of tropical action, leading to some hefty rain totals. That will keep the, at least, local high water threat going.

Temps will be held in check during this time, but an honest to goodness trough develops across the eastern half of the country into next week

