Chris Bailey's Forecast | A stormy setup as we get closer to Derby Day

It’s Kentucky Derby Week in the bluegrass state and that means the forecast takes on a little extra significance. As we kick off the big week, summer temps are surging in here, bringing a storm or two with them. Unfortunately, storm chances increase later in the week and some of those may linger into the bigger weekend.

Temps for Tuesday and Wednesday will feel more like Mid-Summer than the transition days from April into May.

A scattered shower or thunderstorm will be possible with the best chance coming Wednesday. That kicks off a rather stormy look to the pattern for Thursday into Kentucky Oaks Day Friday.

This stormy setup may last into next week.