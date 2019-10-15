Chris Bailey's Forecast | A strong cold front blows through tonight

It’s a warm and windy day taking shape, but another big time thermometer crash is moving in here tonight and Wednesday. This is all part of a very active setup that will bring additional major fall systems our way over the next few weeks.

Those winds may reach 30mph at times late today into tonight as our cold front sweeps in here. A scattering of showers and storms may develop ahead of the front today, but the main action arrives overnight and early Wednesday.

Low clouds may hang tough into Wednesday, especially across central and eastern Kentucky as a strong northwesterly flow kicks in. This would keep our temps way down, with some areas struggling to get out of the 40s.

Clouds may linger into Wednesday night and that could keep temps up just a bit. If the clouds break, temps will be in the frosty cold low 30s. Thursday is sunny and chilly with temps mainly in the 50s. Lows by Friday morning could drop into the upper 20s in a few spots.

This takes us into the weekend and a warmer wind that will be blowing. This should cause our temps to bounce back pretty quickly with a few mild days taking shape. Showers and a few storms increase on Sunday ahead of a major plains storm system. This rolls into the Great Lakes by Monday and Tuesday, bringing a big increase in showers and storms with a temp crash to follow.

