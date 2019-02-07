Chris Bailey's Forecast | A strong cold front moves in

A strong cold front is rolling across the state, bringing a line of strong to severe storms and heavy rains. This front will also usher in a mega temperature change that may include a touch of light snow with it.

The line of showers and storms may spawn a few damaging wind gusts as it rolls eastward. It will also put down another 1″-2″ of rain that can cause additional high water issues to develop, especially in the west and central parts of the state.

Temps crash behind the front with the cold catching the back edge of the rain, switching it over to a brief period of snow tonight.

Temps behind this drop into the 20s, so a few icy spots may develop on area roads. Wind chills by Friday morning will be in the high single digits to low teens.

Cold temps persist the next few days, with the next system due in town on Sunday. That brings rain and some snow into early next week.