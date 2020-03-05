Chris Bailey's Forecast | A taste of winter for Friday

I wanted to drop by for a quick update on the quick hitting shot of winter weather coming in later tonight and Friday. The longer range for the weekend continues to look great, with a warm and stormy pattern next week.

Let’s start with a cold front dropping in tonight. This may spawn a gusty band of showers and it works through here.

As the cold air surges in behind our front, winter weather shows up late tonight into Friday. Rounds of flurries and snow showers will be likely on that strong northwest wind. Small accumulations will be possible across the east, and especially the southeast.

The weekend looks amazing with 50 for Saturday and the 60s for Sunday. Both days feature quite a bit of sunshine. Beyond that, next week looks warm and stormy. These storms may be strong and put down heavy rains.