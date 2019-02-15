Chris Bailey's Forecast | A taste of winter tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for parts of the region tonight into early Saturday. A mix of rain and snow is moving in from the west, with a swath of light snow mainly along and south of Interstate 64.

This will put down a swath of 1"-3" snows for some areas. This isn't a wide swath of snow and will have a sharp cutoff on the northern edge and southern edge.

A touch of freezing rain is possible in the south.

Much better weather blows in for Saturday as skies become partly sunny highs will reach the low and middle 40s for many.

Another system brings mainly light rain to town on Sunday, but that may start as a mix early on. This isn't going to last long as temps surge into the upper 40s.

Colder weather is noted for Monday with a few flakes possible. The long range call is for a busy pattern to hang tough into next week.