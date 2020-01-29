Chris Bailey's Forecast | A touch of light snow tonight

Our wimpy winter weather maker continues to have very little impact on the weather across the state. The second phase of this system brings some light rain and a touch of light snow to some later tonight, with most not seeing much at all.

There could be a coating of snow in some areas. Once this system zips through, things look much better by Thursday afternoon with temps deep into the 40s. The next system continues to look disjointed with one low off the east coast and a system diving in from the northwest. That can bring a little ugly for Saturday.

Springtime temps surge behind that and wind up more than 20 degrees above normal by Monday and Tuesday. Highs are in the 60s before a cold front drops in by Wednesday.