Chris Bailey's Forecast | A true spring pattern takes shape

We have a few clouds and isolated showers pushing across the region today, but the main action comes later in the week. That’s when the first in a series of storm systems impacts our part of the world, kicking off a busy spring pattern.

Wednesday looks like a very nice day with temps in the 60s and a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds will increase on Thursday as temps make a run at 70 degrees on a strong southwest wind. This is ahead of a storm system rolling in from the west and it will bring a few showers and thunderstorms our way. That action will increase later Thursday into Friday.

Temps remain mild and actually rise this weekend with readings hitting the 70s with an outside shot at an 80.

Another storm system approaches the region later Sunday and Monday and may bring an increase in strong storms.